AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

