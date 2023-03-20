Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 5,886,223 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,886,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,348,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.94.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

