Stonnington Group LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.27.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $195.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

