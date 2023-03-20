Telemus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,030 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

