10,180 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.06. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

