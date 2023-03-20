Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 829,639 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 829,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,839,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.7% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $195.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

