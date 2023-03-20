KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,683 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

