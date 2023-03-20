OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $487.05 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.96 and a 200-day moving average of $491.75.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

