Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

