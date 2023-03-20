Bremer Bank National Association Buys 956 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $636.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.