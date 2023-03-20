AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.