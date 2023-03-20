North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 38,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

