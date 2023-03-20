iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Raised by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 249.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWD opened at $145.65 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.54. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

