Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 16,027 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

