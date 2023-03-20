943 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

