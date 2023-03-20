Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

