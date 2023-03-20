Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

