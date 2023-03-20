Bremer Bank National Association Sells 68 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.36 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

