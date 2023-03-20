Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.