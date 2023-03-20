Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NKE opened at $120.39 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day moving average is $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

