NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 3.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in NIKE by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

