Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

