Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 80,081 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,081 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $48,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $425.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.95 and its 200-day moving average is $416.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

