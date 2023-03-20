Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

