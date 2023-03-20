DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,097 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Intel by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 85,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

