Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

