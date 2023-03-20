KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $201.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

