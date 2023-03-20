Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,205 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $50.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

