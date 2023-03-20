Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DUK stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

