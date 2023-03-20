Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $305.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

