Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

