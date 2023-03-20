Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 480,315 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,647,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.70 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.