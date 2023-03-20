DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PayPal stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.