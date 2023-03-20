Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,521 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

