Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $145,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 350,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

