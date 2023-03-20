Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,344 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $43,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.94 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

