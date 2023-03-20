Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 223,107 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $118,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $217.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

