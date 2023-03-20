KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $68,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $387.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

