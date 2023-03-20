State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 840 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

