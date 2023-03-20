DNB Asset Management AS Sells 961 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $203.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.19. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $202.40 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

