Verity & Verity LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in NIKE by 3.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

