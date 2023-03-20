Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 350,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

