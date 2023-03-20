DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

UPS opened at $186.79 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

