UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $469.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.63. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

