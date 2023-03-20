Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $242.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.27. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

