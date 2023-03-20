Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 5,043 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,225,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

