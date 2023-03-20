KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

