KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

