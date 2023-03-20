UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $469.50 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

