Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 196,163 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.30 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.